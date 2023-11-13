Legendary actress, Belinda Oku famed Adwoa Smart was the center of attention at a birthday party hosted by her colleague, Oboy Frank Naro in New Jersey.

The actress arrived at the birthday party in style, rocking a shiny black dress which accentuated her curves and paired with a simple curly blond hair.

She proved to guests why she is one of Ghana’s renowned entertainers as she took over the dance floor, proving that age is just a number.

She danced to the melodious rhythm of OlivetheBoy’s ‘Goodsin’ banger.

Her hip-swaying moves and energetic performance drew cheers and applause from the enthusiastic guests, making her the highlight of the party.

Fans and well-wishers have celebrated her presence and applauded her for adding joy and liveliness to the memorable occasion.

Watch video below: