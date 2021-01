Legendary actress, Adwoa Smart, has set the internet on fire with some sizzling photos she shared.

The thespian, known for her diminutive figure, has excited fans with nice makeup and a long wig.

The images and videos were to bring life to her social media pages which had gone silent for months.

The 51-year-old Adwoa Smart captioned the photos: “I’m back like I never left.”

Her fans, including celebrities, have hailed her for looking healthy and gorgeous despite her age.