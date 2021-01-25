Chairman Wontumi, the New Patriotic Party’s Ashanti Regional Chairman, has requested that he be made the lead lawyer for President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in the ongoing election petition at Ghana’s Supreme Court.

The outspoken chairman is pleading with the lead counsel, Akoto Ampaw, to give him the chance to lead the case for them as current proceedings so far show that the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has no case and he can surely win against them.

He added that with him leading the lawyers on the case, the president will have no reason to worry about the outcome of the case.

“I will plead with the lead counsel for the president, Akoto Ampaw, to leave the case for me so that I handle it because from what I’ve seen, I can easily handle the case,” he said on Wontumi TV on Saturday.

He explained further that Tsatsu Tsikata, who leads the team on the part of the NDC and the former president, John Dramani Mahama, is only overhyped and the proceedings have exposed him as a weak lawyer.

He indicated that for a lawyer of such pedigree to ask the question on whether or not the results from the 2020 elections were transmitted by the National Communications Authority, it means he is a “weak lawyer who is slow at learning.”