Tsatsu Tsikata

Veteran lawyer, Tsatsu Tsikata, the lead counsel for John Mahama in the 2020 election petition is trending on Twitter following his posture at the Supreme Court today.

One of the judges on the seven-member panel hearing the case was forced to call Mr Tsikata to order.

The judge said the panel would be happy if Mr Tsikata would just mention the EC chairperson or the EC when making reference to Mrs Jean Mensa.

In the view of the judge, the EC boss is not responsible for everything that happens at the Commission and that she has deputies who step in when she is not around.

According to the judge, Mr Tsikata was targeting Mrs Mensa’s personality by constantly referring to her by name.

Mr Tsikata, however, strongly disagreed.

He said in his response that Mrs Mensa is the Returning Officer of the presidential election, according to the constitution and it was impossible not to mention her directly, given her role as the Returning Officer.

Social media users have since been reacting to the submissions of Mr Tsikata.

Some believed he is very articulate and vocal when it comes to the law, others were also of the strong conviction that he was there to school everyone in the courtroom.

But the seven-member panel of the Supreme Court, presided over by Justice Anin Yeboah, refused the request by lawyers of former President Mahama, the petitioner in the 2020 Presidential election case, to allow the EC to respond to some 12 questions they consider relevant to the matter.

