Veteran lawyer, Tsatsu Tsikata, the lead counsel for John Mahama in the 2020 election petition is trending on Twitter following his posture at the Supreme Court today.

One of the judges on the seven-member panel hearing the case was forced to call Mr Tsikata to order.

The judge said the panel would be happy if Mr Tsikata would just mention the EC chairperson or the EC when making reference to Mrs Jean Mensa.

In the view of the judge, the EC boss is not responsible for everything that happens at the Commission and that she has deputies who step in when she is not around.

READ ALSO:

According to the judge, Mr Tsikata was targeting Mrs Mensa’s personality by constantly referring to her by name.

Mr Tsikata, however, strongly disagreed.

He said in his response that Mrs Mensa is the Returning Officer of the presidential election, according to the constitution and it was impossible not to mention her directly, given her role as the Returning Officer.

Social media users have since been reacting to the submissions of Mr Tsikata.

Some believed he is very articulate and vocal when it comes to the law, others were also of the strong conviction that he was there to school everyone in the courtroom.

But the seven-member panel of the Supreme Court, presided over by Justice Anin Yeboah, refused the request by lawyers of former President Mahama, the petitioner in the 2020 Presidential election case, to allow the EC to respond to some 12 questions they consider relevant to the matter.

Below are some comments on the happenings:

Yesterday Dey said Tsatsu Tsikata doesn’t know law so someone whip and 5-0 today same ppl are saying “herrrhh, He is the greatest of all time”. Nipa de3 dabi dabi dabi — Yaw_Jnr (@iam_battlefield) January 19, 2021

Why Is Tsatsu Tsikata not a judge is there a reason?#NDCElectionPetition — Ganyobi Zlatan 💣💥🕵‍♀ (@blaryea83) January 19, 2021

Once Tsatsu starts a statement saying ‘with the greatest respect’, you know he’s about to disrespect the hell out of you and lecture you on top😂 — Nat G. Tetteh🇬🇭 (@NatGTetteh) January 19, 2021

Why is Tsatsu Tsikata not a justice of the SC? I think it’s long overdue. Is there any reason to that ? — Onipa nua (@shaedyz) January 19, 2021

Tsatsu Tsikata is very articulate and vocal. — David Jonah (@iamdavidjonah) January 19, 2021

Tsatsu tsikata is big enough to be called TSATSU 👌 — 𝕆𝕍𝔼ℝ𝕊𝕀𝔾ℍ𝕋 ✌︎ (@general_zubs) January 19, 2021

How come hushpuppi haven’t still find Tsatsu Tsikata 🤔🤔, cos like dem free am ooo😂😂Akoa yi Aben🔥 — Abeiku Quansah (@AbeikuQuansah18) January 19, 2021

“There is only one returning officer which is the chairperson and the chairperson has a name. am I being prohibited from mentioning her name?”



– Tsatsu Tsikata pic.twitter.com/pJj5xNDs7V — PRINCE HENRY KOFORIDUA 🇬🇼 (@tabi_henry) January 19, 2021

Tsatsu Tsikata conjured all the big words and legal gimmicks for a whole 4 hours today and the Supreme Court Judges were not impressed and dismissed his Interrogatories. But NDC supporters are happy nonetheless with their #PetitionOfErrorsPart2 . — Ervin K. Darko (@GhanaianThe) January 19, 2021

Tsatsu Tsikata didn’t only come to defend the law but he also came to school the Supreme Court judges. — #KickNanaOut (@the__sadtruth) January 19, 2021

And Tsatsu Tsikata is putting Npp lawyers in their toes.. interesting times ahead… — QUAME RASTA_👊🏽𓋹®™🇬🇭 (@RASNANATAGOR) January 19, 2021

Now I barb why Manifest get serious brofo vibes in rap nu, no wonder man is a legend in rap and the greatest rapper in Africa now no 🧢 but all credits goes to father, the greatest of all Time lawyer in Africa “ Tsatsu Tsikata “ 💯✌🏿

#NDCElectionPetition — Nana Fapimso 👊 (@pnorvinyo_17) January 19, 2021

In the eyes of the petitioner and his ‘fans’, the lead counsel, Tsatsu Tsikata is the law but in the eyes of so many discerning watchers, he could easily be their nemesis in this petition. Coming events cast their shadows … 🚶‍♀️#ElectionPetition — Hajia Haila 👑 (@NuhailaKing) January 19, 2021

Tsatsu Tsikata knows how to lose a case and in court but win in the court of public opinion. This genius move that keeps the court on its toes before he hits the nail on the head. The court becomes more mindful of its verdict to avoid the 1982 perception and its happenings — ESQ (@Sam_Hassann) January 19, 2021

Naaa see, don’t you ever have a case against Tsatsu Tsikata — GHANA ELON MUSK (@sedi_slim) January 19, 2021

It’s obvious Tsatsu Tsikata went to court today without being abreast with the current electoral laws and practices



#NDCElectionPetition — Emmanuel Fosu-Mensah🇬🇭🇨🇳 (@kwasifosu25) January 19, 2021

Y’all going like, Tsatsu Tsikata is the Best lawyer of all time, okay fine, name just 3 lawyers you know .!!!!



Start work….!!! — AMG_SwaY (@AMG_SwaY) January 19, 2021

Tsatsu Tsikata go make Jean Mensa cry tomorrow during the cross examination. Make Justice Annim Yeboah and his panel prepare for more lecturing. — Muntaka Mubarak (@AM_Abu10) January 19, 2021

When next you mention TSATSU TSIKATA, put some respect on the name. — Edem Agbana 🇬🇭 (@edemagbana) January 19, 2021

Immediately Tsatsu Tsikata starts a statement saying “with the greatest respect” just know that he’s about disrespect the hell out of you and lecture you. tueh !!!#NDCElectionPetition pic.twitter.com/k1VhqSPivq — Onedem (@Onedem3) January 19, 2021

They thought the NDC has no case until Tsatsu Tsikata started presenting the case. Herh 🤣🤣🤣 — Simple (@simple_bryt) January 19, 2021

Tsatsu Tsikata making them uncomfortable. This is what NPP does to force its opinion and propaganda on people with the help of the troll factory accounts. Oppong Nkrumah and a team write these things for them to post to make trends like #NanaAddoContinues #NanaRemainsPresident pic.twitter.com/V7CG1huYuo — ESQ (@Sam_Hassann) January 19, 2021