The Accra Regional Police Command has arrested 97 people for failing to observe COVID-19 safety protocols.

The suspects were picked up during a special operation ‘Wear your nose mask’ raid in major centres in Accra.

The four-hour operation was carried out around Tudu, CMB, Farisco, Railways and its environs.

The suspects were persons either having no mask, or had it and yet failed to put it on.

Their arrest comes at the back of President Nana Akufo-Addo’s order to the Inspector General of Police to deploy officers to enforce the directive on compulsory mask-wearing in public places.

This has become necessary following the spike in Ghana’s cases, and the President’s announcement that a new strain of the virus has been detected in Ghana.