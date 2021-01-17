President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has instructed the Inspector General of Police (IGP), James Oppong Boanuh, to deploy police officers to enforce the directive of compulsory mask-wearing in public places.



“I have instructed the Inspector General of Police to direct officers, men and women of the Police Service to ensure the rigorous enforcement of the law on mask-wearing at all public places and in public transport. They are also to ensure the closure of all night clubs, pubs, cinemas and beaches that may be operating in defiance of the law. They will be assisted by the other security agencies, if need be,” he said.

NDC’s Ras Mubarak writes to Akufo-Addo [Read]

President Akufo-Addo indicated that the Ghana Police Service and other security services will work to ensure that night clubs, and pubs and beaches are closed down immediately.

Today’s address is the President’s 22nd update since Ghana recorded its first two cases of COVID-19 in March 2020.