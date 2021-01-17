The President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has asked students not to give him a reason to shut down schools a second time.

According to him, closing down schools presented a setback to the future of students.

He, thus, urged students to strictly adhere to the COVID-19 protocols during their stay in school.

“Let me speak to the students and children returning to school and those of you who have already returned. I know that, for most of you, 2020 was a very unfamiliar year and presented a setback for your preparation for the future. You all saw the struggles your parents, especially working parents went through with you at home due to school closures, and you also saw how you struggled to learn from home even for those of you who were lucky enough to continue with some of your classes online. The frustration, the idleness and the absence of classroom or study groups intimacy– it has been extremely difficult for you, your parents, teachers and everybody involved. This is something we should all try to put behind us. Much of that depends on you.

“As we take these big steps to go back to school, your attitude, your behaviour, your self-discipline will decide whether or not our schools will remain open. I’m pleading with you, please observe the COVID-19 protocols at all times. You must maintain the sense of discipline and responsibility to stop the virus from spreading in your schools and for those students at home as well. Wear your mask at all times. Wash and sanitize your hands regularly. Protect yourself, protect each other, protect your teachers, protect your parents but please do not give me a reason to close down schools,” he warned.