The Ghana Association of Medical Laboratory Scientists (GAMLS) has assured Ghanaians of adequate COVID-19 laboratory and testing centres as school officially resumes Monday, January 18.

GAMLS said aside the 18 recognised centres, other institutions have come on board to test and produce results within 48 hours should there be an emergency case.

These facilities spread across the country, they said, and have been equipped with enough kits to handle up to 8,000 cases per day.

The Association also provided some key factors they admonished the government to pay keen attention to for the betterment of the country.

Press statement below: