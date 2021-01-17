President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has said the government may be forced to reintroduce restrictions including a lockdown if Ghana’s COVID-19 cases continually increase.

He said, although the government is against the idea of a lockdown due to its negative impact on the economy, it might resort to that if the rate of spread increases.

“It is important that I remind all Ghanaians that severe punishments exist on our statute books for persons breaking the law on the mandatory wearing of masks. Should anyone be arrested by the security agencies disregarding this directive, that person will be dealt with strictly in accordance with law.

“We do not want to go back to the days of partial lockdowns, which had a negative impact on our economy and on our way of life. But should that become necessary, i.e., should the number of active cases continue to increase at the current rate, I will have no option but to re-impose these restrictions because it is better to be safe than to be sorry. So, together, let us all ensure that we respect the protocols,” he warned.