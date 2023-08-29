Veteran actress, Belinda Naa Ode Oku, commonly known as Adwoa Smart, is set to be honoured at the 2023 Ghana Outstanding Women Awards (GOWA).

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of ASKOF Productions Limited, Afua Asantewaa Aduonum, has said not much attention has been paid to Adwoa Smart despite her strides.

The honorary award is therefore in recognition of her immense contribution to the Ghana movie industry.

The event, which is also the sixth edition, has been scheduled for September 10 at the Accra International Conference Center (AICC).

The event will celebrate and recognize the efforts of women who have stood out in their respective fields of endeavours in the year under review.

Female rap heavyweight, Eno Barony is billed to perform at the event, while a poem will be recited by Miss Kidi III’s third runner-up, Princes Xornam.

