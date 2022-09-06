Ace Corporate Communication strategist, Madam Esther Cobbah emerged the ultimate winner (Woman of the year) at the fifth edition of the Ghana Outstanding Women’s Award (GOWA) on Saturday at the Tang Palace Hotel, Accra.

Her par excellence in corporate communications spanning over decades stirred organizers of the prestigious award to bestowed the flagship honour on her.

She expressed appreciation to the organizers for the recognition and honor.

Chief Executive Officer of ASKOF Productions, organizers of the event, Mrs Afua Asantewaa Aduonum commended the nominees for their respective positive roles they are playing in their communities.

She touched on how the journey had been tough, but her team’s resilience and support from sponsors had sustained the event.

The night saw great musical performances from iconic gospel trio, Daughters of Glorious Jesus, Mr Drew and Akatakyie.

The flagship winner’s initiatives led to an influx of foreign investors to Ghana for Oil exploration; giving GNPC the base Siesmic Data for the discovery of Oil in 2007.

She was also the first corporate woman to develop a communication strategy for the benefits of LPG gas helping to move Ghanaians from the use of charcoal stoves. Through that she developed KLEEKCOOK Stoves which used gas.

The award scheme seeks to reward women who are impacting lives positively in their various communities with projects and programs.

It received support by way of sponsorship,headlined by Tasty Tom, supporting sponsors Twellium Industrial Limited, Care Front Travel and Tours, Perfect Finishing Stainless Steel Company, Ike City Group, Tang Palace Hotel, Floral Tissue, Top Choko and Sunlight, fortune rice, chartma herbal clinic, Eye360 Security and Frytol.

Below is the full list of the winners in the various categories

Outstanding Woman Beauty Pageant – Miss Galaxy Ghana

Outstanding Woman NGO – Najel Foundation

Outstanding Women Network – SSNIT Ladies Club

Outstanding Woman Model – Harriet Sedina Alubankudi

Outstanding Woman in Sports – Evelyn Badu

Outstanding Woman Sports Journalist – Abigail Sena Sosu

Outstanding Woman in Education – Selina Agyei

Outstanding Woman Beautician – Glitz Galleria

Outstanding Woman in Agribusiness – Yaa Amekudzi

Outstanding Woman in Film – Jessica Williams

Outstanding Woman Fashion Designer – Nateki Couture

Outstanding Woman Young Entrepreneur – Nana Ama Agyeiwaa

Outstanding Woman Young TV personality – Maxbel Coleman

Outstanding Woman Advocate – Dr. Hannah-Lisa Tetteh

Outstanding Woman Innovation/Invention – Felikah Mahama

Outstanding Woman Radio personality – Abena Pokua Ahwenee

Outstanding Woman Entrepreneur – Alice Nartey

Outstanding Woman in Health – Louisa A. Satekla

Outstanding Woman in Music – Rose Adjei

Shero of the year – Etwereso Hemaa

Outstanding Woman Beauty Queen – Engracia Afua Mofuman

Outstanding Woman TV personality – Maame Afia Pinamang

Woman of the year-Madam Esther Cobbah

Hero of the year-Notse Professor Nii Nortey Owuo IV