Veteran actress Belinda Naa Ode Oku, known in showbiz as Adwoa Smart, is back after a long stay in the United States of America.

The actress touched down in Accra on Saturday, June 27, to grace the studios of Adom TV for the ever-entertaining Ahosepe Xtra show.

As Adwoa Smart made her way to the red carpet, fans were taken aback when she answered questions thrown at her in American accent.

Actress Adwoa Smart on Ahosepe Xtra

A shocked Sister Sandy had to borrow a foreign accent to keep up the energy of Adwoa Smart.

Adwoa Smart disclosed she has been in and out of New Jersey with her sister, to experience the Western life.

She issued out autographs to her fans including Sister Sandy who requested hers to be on her bareback.

Check out the video below: