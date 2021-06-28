Ghanaian gospel musician based in the United Kingdom (UK), Diana Hamilton, became the second female artiste to win the Artiste of the Year after Ebony Reigns won posthumously in 2018.

She won the category though many thought singer Kidi was also a great potential but reacting to this on Hitz FM’s Daybreak Hitz show, she said, “It was my time.”

According to her, if God didn’t destine her for such a feat, it would never have come to pass.

Speaking to Andy Dosty, the Adom hitmaker said she is a blessed woman, adding that, luck doesn’t form part of her life and beliefs.

I am a blessed woman… not lucky… God deals with us differently… I have come to realise if I got it I deserved it… If I didn’t win it wasn’t my time… I wasn’t going to be disappointed and all that… but now I have it.

I have always done this with Joy. I see this as a passion so I do so effortlessly… the advantage is Jesus tells me what to do so I don’t push pressure on myself… I am my own competition… she said.

She picked up three other awards on the night; Vodafone Most Popular Song of the Year, Gospel Artiste of the Year and Gospel Song of the Year.

Nonetheless, KiDi won EP of the Year, Afrobeats/Afropop Artiste of the Year, Afrobeats/Afropop Song of the Year and Highlife Song of the Year.