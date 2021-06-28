Hearts of Oak head coach, Samuel Boadu, has implored his players to stay focused ahead of their remaining matches of the season.

The Phobians recorded an all-important win on Sunday in their matchday 31 game against Asante Kotoko at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Black Satellites captain, Daniel Afriyie Barnieh, scored the only goal of the game in the second half.

The win could help the Rainbow team to end the 12 years Premier League trophyless jinx under Samuel Boadu.

The victory took Hearts of Oak three points clear at the top with just three games remaining.

”It is not going to be easy at all. We do respect all the Premier League clubs that we take match after match,” Boadu told StarTimes in his post-match speech.

”We have finished with this match and the subsequent matches, we take it one by one.

”Not yet we have to fight hard to get all the three matches (nine points).

”I can say that we are on course but we need to work extra and win the next match against [Ebusua] Dwarfs,” he said.

Hearts of Oak’s three games are against Ebusua Dwarfs in the matchday 32 games at the Cape Coast Stadium this weekend before playing Liberty Professionals at home and WAFA at the Red Bull Arena.

Samuel Boadu’s men need just six points to be crowned champions.