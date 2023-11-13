The Ghana Geological Survey Authority (GGSA) has confirmed the earth tremor felt in parts of Accra on Sunday, November 12.

GGSA in a statement has said it had a magnitude of 3.6 on the Richter scale.

Residents in Weija, Nyanyano, Adenta, Bortianor, and other parts of Accra Central experienced the tremor around 7: 20 am on Sunday.

However, the authority has said it was a minor incident which is not expected to cause damage.

The public have therefore been urged to remain calm and go about their normal activities.

“The epicentre of the tremor is about 7 kilometres off Weija (5.5318 N, 0.2933 W) in the Greater Accra Region, with origin time at 07:17:51am,” the statement noted.

The statement signed by its Acting Director General, Isaac Kuuwan Mwinbelle added “These are natural occurrences and therefore difficult to predict. The Authority is committed to the continuous monitoring of these events and informing the public appropriately to ensure public safety and minimize risk.”

Meanwhile, GGSA said education and sensitisation of the public on awareness and response during earth tremors is important and currently being undertaken.

