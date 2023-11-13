The National Disaster Management Organization (NaDMO) has disclosed that some victims of the flooding in some parts of the country as a result of the Akosombo dam spillage are returning into their homes.

This follows the receding of the flood waters and subsequent fumigation of some communities weeks after the spillage.

Speaking on the AM Show on JoyNews, Deputy Director General of Technical and Reforms for NADMO, Seji Saji Amedonu said the organization is pumping out the remaining flood water from the various communities.

“We have some structures that were completely covered, some structures that the water was at the base level and some structures that the water was at the window level, some also less than the window or about two feet.

“Those ones have the residents moving back immediately the water depleted.

“When the water receded, some places were completely dried out and those one are the areas that some fumigation were done but there is still pools of water in the Mepe township.

“We are working very hard now and for four or five days we have been pumping the water into a channel that will lead it back into the river.

"So for returning to their homes, quite a lot of people have returned to their homes," he explained.

Over 26,000 people according to the National Disaster Management Organisation (NaDMO) were displaced and rendered homeless.

The Director-General of the Ghana Education Service (GES), Eric Nkansah also announced that teaching and learning has resumed in 81 out of 108 schools affected by the Akosombo Dam spillage in nine districts recently.