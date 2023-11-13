In a momentous achievement, Dr. Nick Danso Adjei, the Executive Chairman of Ghana Link Network Services Ltd (Ghana Link), has been honoured with the prestigious “Entrepreneur of the Year Award” for the second consecutive time at the 6th Edition of the Ghana Business Awards (GBA).

This accolade recognizes Dr. Adjei’s exceptional and visionary leadership, particularly in harnessing technology to automate processes for trade facilitation, thereby contributing significantly to national development.

The award underscores Dr. Nick Danso Adjei’s role in successfully steering the implementation of the Integrated Customs Management Systems (ICUMS), marking his fifth time receiving the “Entrepreneur of the Year” award.

His commitment to innovation and technology has not only elevated his personal achievements but has also positioned Ghana Link as a trailblazer in the industry.

Ghana Link, under the dynamic leadership of Dr. Nick Danso Adjei, was further honoured with the “Excellence In Innovation and Technology Award” for the successful introduction of ICUMS at the nation’s ports and borders. This recognition underscores the company’s commitment to technological advancements that enhance operational efficiency and contribute to the overall growth of the nation.

The Managing Director of Ghana Link, Nabali Bawa, was also acknowledged with the “Outstanding Leadership Award (Private Sector)” in recognition of his substantial contributions towards the success of ICUMS and Ghana Link.

The Ghana Business Awards is a highly esteemed program that identifies and rewards excellence across all sectors in Ghana. The awards serve as a platform to recognize individuals and companies that play a pivotal role in the growth and development of their business sector, emphasizing key functions such as sustainability, operational excellence, and innovation.

Dr. Nick Danso Adjei’s consistent recognition as the “Entrepreneur of the Year” highlights not only his personal achievements but also the collective success of Ghana Link in revolutionizing trade processes. The company’s commitment to innovation and technology, as showcased by the ICUMS, positions it as a leader in the business sector.

These accolades are a testament to the commitment of Dr. Nick Danso Adjei, Nabali Bawa, and the entire Ghana Link team to excellence, innovation, and leadership in the business sector. The Financial Times proudly shares in celebrating their achievements, acknowledging their past successes, and anticipating their continued contributions to the growth and development of Ghana’s business landscape.