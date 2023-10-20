The Ashanti Regional Chairman of the Ghana Real Estate Developers Agency (GREDA), Frank Aboagye Danyansah has suggested to government to relocate victims of the Akosombo Dam spillage to the Saglemi Housing project.

Scores of residents in communities within North and South Tongu in the Volta Region have been displaced by floods caused by the spilled waters from the Akosombo and Kpong Dams.

In an interview with Nana Jantuah on Nhyira FM Kuro Yi Mu Nsem, Mr. Danyansah said it will be helpful to relocate affected communities considering the number of people the place can accommodate.

“They can be sent to Saglemi and any other affordable housing around Kpone-Katamanso and let’s see how helpful that will be,” he said.

According to him, Saglemi is not that far from the flooded communities, hence the best location to house the victims.

“From Akosombo to Saglemi is not far so if we decide to move them, the number of people we can take to Saglemi would be really helpful” he said.

The Estate developer is positive that, the chiefs of the affected areas will agree if this idea is suggested to them.

Mr. Danyansah is convinced that, the lasting solution to the flooding is the re-engineering of the dam to channel the water into different canals.

