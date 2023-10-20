The National Youth Authority (NYA) has appealed to churches to give their second offering to the NYA to support the over 27 thousand people displaced by the spillage of the Akosombo Dam.

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of NYA, Pius Hadzide also urged Mosques across the country to also support.

“I’m also pleading with all churches in Ghana to also donate their second offerings this Sunday to the NYA to help support our beloved brethren who are suffering. To the various Mosques, I know they barely take offering but I plead with them to make some contribution on Friday when they go to worship to support those hit by the flood” he said in an interview with Abena Opokua Ahwenee on Adom TV Political show, The Big Agenda.

The NYA in collaboration with some stakeholders are mobilising relief items to support people affected by spillage.

This was after the Volta River Authority (VRA) on September 15, 2023, begun to spill excess water from Akosombo and Kpong Dams to save them from collapse.

This was due to heavy rainfall in the Northern and Volta catchment resulting in the fast rise of of water level at the dams.

The spillage has resulted in flooding in some districts of the Volta region displacing residents in the area.

Even though government through National Disaster Management Organisation(NADMO) is proving support, the NYA CEO said they are also contributing their quota.

Mr. Hadzide indicated that, their focus is on the youth in the area who are most affected.

“The government led by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is doing well by proving the necessary needs for the affected but we at NYA also has responsibility in ensuing better life and safety of the youth of this country so we are mobilising to get something to support them. If you look at those who have been affected, the youth are more and as Authority responsible for the youth we have to take step and help them” he said.

The NYA CEO also revealed that, he has had an engagement with the Chinese Ambassador to Ghana to support their initiative.