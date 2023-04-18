The National Youth Authority has renovated and commissioned the Abume D/A primary school in the Asuogyaman District of the Eastern Region.

The dilapidated school building, which was fast deteriorating, received a major facelift from volunteers under the Infrastructure Module of the National Youth Volunteer Programme.

The school now boasts newly renovated classroom blocks, a teachers common room, a head teacher’s office, and an Information and Communication Technology Center to ensure pupils are abreast with ICT.

The Chief Executive Officer of the National Youth Authority, Pius Enam Hadzide, called on corporate Ghana to support the National Youth Volunteer Programme (NYVP) in making it a success.

He made the call during a ceremony to officially hand over the newly renovated Abume D/A primary school to the community.

The school is now a beneficiary of the “free labour” hard-working Ghanaian youth who volunteered under the National Youth Volunteer Programme, specifically, the Infrastructure module.

Mr. Hadzide disclosed that, the project cost about one-sixth of the total estimated cost should it have been done by a contractor.

He reiterated that, more infrastructure could therefore be built should the programme gain more support.

He appealed to individuals and philanthropists who also share the belief that Ghana can be developed through youthful engagement such as volunteerism to come on board and help the programme achieve its goal.

Mr. Enam Hadzide also extended his profound gratitude to the chiefs and people of Abume for their support and commitment to finishing the project.

He expressed his satisfaction with the local volunteers who freely volunteered their labour and expertise in renovating the dilapidated school building.

The Deputy Chief Executive Officer of NYA in charge of Programs and Operations, Nelson Owusu Ansah, also charged the youth to cultivate the spirit of volunteerism, as he describes it as a core value of Ghanaian society.

He encouraged the youth to take up the responsibility of helping their communities and to volunteer in any activity that promotes national development.

The headmistress of the school, Edith Nyawuame, thanked the authority for the work done, describing it as a game changer that will increase student enrollment and retention.

The Assemblyman for the area, Prosper Agbenyo, also thanked all the volunteers who sacrificed their time and energy for the successful completion of the school building.

He praised the National Youth Authority for such a laudable initiative and called for more of these projects to be brought to the Municipality.

Background

The National Youth Volunteer Programme is a flagship programme of the National Youth Authority designed to encourage the spirit of Patriotism, Nationalism, and Volunteerism among the Ghanaian Youth. The Programme which was launched by the vice president of Ghana, H.E. Mahamudu Bawumia, seeks to bring on board over 100, 000 volunteers across the country to volunteer on various developmental projects to promote nation-building. Areas such as the Youth Development Module, Infrastructure Module, Gender Module, Education and Health Module; all under the NYVP allows the youth to volunteer in their field of interest.