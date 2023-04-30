Chief Executive Office of the National Youth Authority, Pius Enam Hadzide, has called for a balance between advocacy work on climate change and actually getting on the ground to do the work.

Speaking at the sidelines of the 2023 Economic and Social Council Youth Forum in NewYork, Mr Hadzide said that it was about time young people engage in communal activities such as community cleaning in order to have practical experience on the situation on the ground aside the numerous advocacy and roundtable discussions.

Ghana, he noted has introduced the National Youth Volunteer Program where since it’s establishment, young volunteers have organised themselves and built critical infrastructure like schools in their communities.

He, therefore, called on others to emulate the example of Ghana.

The 2023 Economic and Social Council Youth Forum provides a platform for young people to engage in a dialogue with Member States and other actors to voice their views, concerns and galvanize actions on how to transform the world into a fairer, greener and more sustainable place guided by the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The forum further addressed the theme of ECOSOC and the 2023 UN High-level Political Forum on sustainable development (HLPF) on “Accelerating the recovery from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and the full implementation of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development at levels”.

It also reviewed progress in the areas of clean water and sanitation (SDG 6), affordable and clean energy (SDG 7), industry, innovation and infrastructure (SDG 9), sustainable cities and communities (SDG 11), and partnerships for the goals (SDG17).

Speaking at the sidelines of the 2023 Economic and Social Council Youth Forum in New York, Mr Hadzide said that it was about time young people engage in communal activities such as community cleaning in order to have practical experience on the situation on the ground aside the numerous advocacy and roundtable discussions.

Ghana, he noted, has introduced the National Youth Volunteer Program where since it’s establishment, young volunteers have organised themselves and built critical infrastructure like schools in their communities.

He, therefore, called on others to emulate the example of Ghana.