The incumbent National Democratic Congress (NDC) Member of Parliament for Asuogyaman Constituency, Thomas Ampem Nyarko, has clashed with the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) parliamentary candidate, Pius Enam Hadzide, over their visions for the constituency ahead of the December general elections.

Mr. Ampem Nyarko said the Asuogyaman seat is not up for sale, directly challenging his opponent, Mr. Hadzide of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

He claimed that no other MP has accomplished even a fraction of what he has achieved in his tenure.

“The Asuogyaman seat is not for sale. I’ve paid school fees for countless students, addressed drainage issues, and provided clean water in Pupuni. My record of service speaks volumes. When you vote for me, you’re choosing experience and proven results” he said.

He reassured constituents of his commitment to continue supporting them if re-elected.

To address youth unemployment in the area, Mr. Ampem Nyarko said he has facilitated job opportunities for many.

The NDC MP further claimed that he has achieved more with his share of the common fund than the Assembly.

“I appreciate your aspirations, Mr. Hadzide, but let’s not forget the hard work and results we’ve achieved. I’ve used my common fund effectively, ensuring it benefits the people directly. My opponent talks about change, but what concrete plans do you have? We need someone experienced, someone who knows the challenges firsthand and has delivered solutions. Asuogyaman deserves continuity and steady progress, not empty promises” he said.

Mr. Ampem Nyarko accused the NPP PC of lacking focus and simply moving from constituency to constituency.

Responding to Mr. Ampem Nyarko’s criticisms, Mr. Hadzide expressed disappointment in the MP for resorting to tribal attacks and urged him to focus on development.

The NPP man said he has positioned himself as the agent of change needed in Asuogyaman.

He accused the MP of misusing funds meant for the constituency and promised a new approach focused on addressing local challenges.

“It’s time for a fresh approach in Asuogyaman. We need real transformation, not just promises. My plan includes making Asuogyaman a tourism hub, improving agriculture with irrigation, and investing in sports facilities like Astroturf fields. I will ensure prudent use of funds, unlike my opponent” he stated.

Mr. Hadzide therefore appealed to voters to trust him with their mandate for meaningful development.

The two appeared on Adom 106.3 FM’s The Big Debate segment on the station’s award-winning morning show, Dwaso Nsem on Friday.

Both candidates, backed by enthusiastic supporters, engaged in a lively debate, setting the stage for a competitive election in December 2024.

Watch attached video for more

