District Chief Executive (DCE) for the Asuogyaman Constituency, Mavis Opokuah Akunnor, has disclosed the significant infrastructural developments in the area.

Speaking in an interview on Adom 106.3 FM’s The Big Debate segment on the station’s award-winning morning show, Dwaso Nsem on Friday, she said the NPP government can boast of many achievements and is prepared for the 2024 elections.

She stated that, numerous projects have been completed across various towns, particularly in the education sector, where several school blocks have been constructed.

“We have done a lot in the education sector. Although some of the school blocks were abandoned, we have completed many of them that the NDC left unfinished” she said.

In the health sector, the DCE said the government has established CHPS compound (Community-Based Health Planning and Services) and health centers in Akrade, which have been handed over to health authorities.

She noted that, anyone claiming not to see the government’s efforts in the constituency is being dishonest, as there are no abandoned projects left.

“If someone says they have not seen what the government is doing in the constituency, then they are lying. We don’t have any abandoned projects in the constituency” the Asuogyaman DCE stressed.

Regarding road infrastructure, Madam Akunnor mentioned that a major culvert needed at Jakiti has been completed, and ongoing construction works are addressing other significant road projects.

“Major road works are currently underway,” she said.

Madam Opokuah Akunnor expressed confidence that the NPP will win the upcoming election and complete all the initiated projects.

