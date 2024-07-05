President Akufo-Addo has endorsed the ticket of Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh, expressing his unwavering confidence in their ability to lead the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to victory in the upcoming 2024 general elections.

The National Council of the NPP on Thursday, July 4, officially endorsed Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, affectionately known as Napo, as the running mate of Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.

Following the confirmation, President Akufo-Addo expressed his enthusiasm for the ticket, praising the duo as an “excellent pairing.”

He conveyed his conviction that they will lead the NPP to a resounding victory in the 2024 general elections.

Speaking to journalists after the confirmation, President Akufo-Addo asserted that the two are the best pair to take over from him, emphasising their combined strengths and leadership qualities.

“National Council has endorsed the nomination of Dr Mathew Opoku Prempeh to be the running mate of Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.

“The NPP has an excellent ticket, and we’re going to win with this ticket on 7th December 2024, that’s the news. The feeling is good, they make a very good pair, and they are going to win,” he said.

