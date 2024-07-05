Ghana coach, Otto Addo acknowledges the challenge posed by their group in the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers but remains optimistic about the team’s chances.

The Black Stars are set to compete in Group F against Angola, Sudan, and Niger for a spot in the tournament, which will be hosted in Morocco next year.

Speaking about the draw, the 44-year-old coach, who was reappointed in March this year on a 34-month contract, expressed confidence in his team’s abilities while recognizing the difficulty of their group.

“We believe in ourselves to qualify from this group, but it’s going to be tough,” Addo told the Ghana FA website.

“Angola has a very strong squad. They performed well in the last AFCON, even though they lost 1-0 to Nigeria. They are currently leading their group in the COSAFA Cup and have shown resilience in the World Cup qualification games, drawing against Cameroon in their last match. We can’t take them lightly.

“It’s going to be a tough and close competition, but I strongly believe we can succeed against them,” he added.

The qualifiers are scheduled to begin in September this year.