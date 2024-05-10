The New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary candidate for Abuakwa South, Kingsley Agyemang, has accused the National Democratic Congress (NDC) of failing to learn.

He contended that, the NDC is not truthful to Ghanaians and merely indulges in rhetoric, claiming to have done more developmental projects in the constituency than the NPP.

“My issue with the NDC is their failure to learn and analyze. They speak without factual evidence to support their assertions,” he said.

His remarks come in response to NDC’s Abuakwa South parliamentary candidate, Nana Addo-Aikins Jr., who accused the NPP of failing to development the constituency despite being in power.

However, Mr. Agyemang, speaking in an interview on Adom 106.3 FM’s “The Big Debate” segment during the station’s award-winning morning show, “Dwaso Nsem,” on Friday, dismissed these claims as false.

He said the NPP has initiated numerous projects in the constituency and has a track record of completing projects they start.

For youth development, Mr. Agyemang cited the recent read-a-thon and other STEM competitions held in the area as examples to prepare the youth for leadership.

“I am confident you will vote for me,” he added.

