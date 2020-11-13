District Chief Executive Officer (DCE) for Gomoa East in the Central Region, Solomon Darko Quarm, has revealed that plans are far advanced for the district to get a military base.

He made this known on Adom FM’s morning show segment The Big Debate when the team stormed the area.

According to him, criminals have taken dominion of the area, especially Buduburam and Gomoa Akotsei, as well as the Senya Bereku highway and therefore it was important that residents were protected.

the big debate

As the Chairman of Gomoa East District Security Committee (DISEC), Mr Quarm said he has met with the Traditional Council and the Military High Command at Burma Camp to ensure that a Military Base is established in the District.

He said security is a matter of concern to him and he is doing everything possible to ensure that lives are protected in the district.

“I have gone to Burma Camp and have had a talk with them concerning creating a new military base in the district. We want our people to be protected and so as the head of DISEC, I will try my best to ensure that the people of Gomoa East are protected,” he said.

Listen to audio above: