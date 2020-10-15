District Chief executive (DCE) of the Denkyembour District in the Eastern Region, Seth Birikorang, has descended heavily on former Member of Parliament (MP) for Akwatia constituency.

According to him, Baba Jamal failed woefully in fulfilling his promises made to constituents with respect to projects.

Mr Birikorang made mention of the Akwatia Funeral Grounds as well as a major bridge in the constituency which Mr Jamal ignored despite his promises.

DCE of Denkyembour District in the Eastern Region, Seth Birikorang

Speaking on Adom FM’s morning show segment The Big Debate when the team stormed the constituency, Mr Birikorang claimed the former MP begun works on some Akwatia township roads, which were in a very bad state to woo voters.

READ ALSO:

However, he left the roads to deteriorate after his ’embarrassing’ defeat at the polls in the run-up to the 2016 general election.

He also said the former MP deliberately organised a phantom sod-cutting ceremony for the construction of a major bridge linking Akwatia and other towns in the run-up to the 2016 general election; a situation he believes was just for votes.

“When Baba Jamal lost the 2016 election, the NDC stopped working on the roads, even the ones they did were shoddy works and the roads deteriorated anytime it rained.

“All they knew was to cut sod and not do anything. We have a big bridge which was in a bad shape here and they never fixed it and so they shouldn’t even dare talk about developmental projects in Akwatia because they did nothing,” he fumed.