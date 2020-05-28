Member of Parliament (MP) for Akwatia Constituency in the Eastern Region, Mercy Adu Gyamfi, also known as Ama Sey, has taken a swipe at her opponents for daring to contest her.

The Akwatia MP is convinced that her contenders are ill-informed despite her glaring and towering developmental accomplishments in the constituency.

“My competitors are in to test the waters. I hear they are preparing the grounds to take over from me in the future. Where were they when we needed men to face Baba Jamal? They want to come and enjoy the successes I have chalked,” she jabbed.

The hairdresser-turned-politician is seeking a re-election to represent the people of Akwatia for the second time in Parliament.

She is being contested by three people.

Asked if she is scared about her new competitors, the MP who is unable to speak the Queen’s language said she is surprised she is being contested.

“I am shocked people are contesting me and the amazing thing is that those contesting me are strangers. They are just here to bask in the success I have chalked. Ernest Kumi is not a threat to me because after all If I defeated the formidable Baba Jamal, who should I fear again? I would win the primaries,” she said.

Listen to the MP in the audio below: