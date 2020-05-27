The Member of Parliament (MP) for Akwatia in the Eastern region, Mercy Adu Gyamfi, also known as Ama Sey, has shared an emotional experience on her first day in the August House.

The hairdresser turned MP, who was mocked at due to her inability to speak fluently in the English language, said she “wept” when she first got to Parliament.

“I never imagined an illiterate like me will have such an opportunity so I cried when I entered Parliament,” she said in an interview on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme, Wednesday

The form 4 lever gained popularly when she beat the National Democratic Congress’ bigwig, Baba Jamal in the 2016 general election.

It came to many as a surprise after the underdog and political neophyte thwarted the parliamentary ambition of Mr Jamal.

But Ama Sey said she has now realised the work in Parliament goes beyond educational background.

She stressed that, the people of Akwatia chose her because “they believe I represent their best interests in Accra.”

Madam Sey added that, her only aim in Parliament is to champion the cause of her people and bring development to the area.