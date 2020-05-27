Joseph Yammin, a top member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has sued Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, a stalwart in the New Patriotic Party and his company Ken City Media Limited.

The NDC kingpin insists that Mr Agyapong, the Member of Parliament for Assin Central Constituency in the Central region, has defamed him in public by labeling him (Yammin) as a ‘killer’.

Mr Yammin, a former Deputy Sports Minister, has, therefore, dragged Mr Agyapong to court, to file charges against him in order to clear his name.

