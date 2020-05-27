The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has explained its boycott of the Inter-Party Advisory Committee (IPAC) meeting on the compilation of a new voters register.

National Communications Officer of the party, Sammy Gyamfi, claims the elections management body “deliberately gave them a wrong time.”

The Electoral Commission (EC) on Wednesday, May 27, 2020 provided updates on its plans for the compilation of the new register. It divided the political parties into two groups.

The first group, which included the NDC and the ruling Patriotic Party (NPP), was scheduled to take place at 10: am and the second at 2: pm.

But Mr Gyamfi on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme said the time on the letter inviting them to the meeting was 10: pm

The letter, he explained, was the second they received from the EC after detecting an error with the date on the first letter.

ALSO READ:

“You [EC] write a first letter, get the date wrong, write a second letter seeking to replace the first letter and you got the time wrong and other political parties get the accurate one. What kind of tricks are they playing?” he fumed.

The NDC National Communications Officer said if the Commission, which prides itself to have the men, is committing such blunders, they can’t trust them to deliver credible elections.

“Don’t we deserve better; don’t we deserve to be treated with respect as a people and as a political parties in this country?” he quizzed.

A livid Mr Gyamfi likened the work of the EC to children playing in a kindergarten class.