The Electoral Commission (EC) has detailed a comprehensive roadmap scheduled for its mass registration exercise ahead of the December 7 polls.

This follows its meeting with the Interparty Advisory Committee (IPAC) on Wednesday, May 27, 2020.

The EC in its meeting with IPAC, revealed that it will begin the compilation of the new register from late June to July this year.

The registration exercise, according to the EC, will take a total of 40 days and will be conducted in five (5) phases.

The Commission also assured Ghanaians of strictly adhering to all the safety protocols during the exercise.