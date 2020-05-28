Actor Kwadwo Nkansah, popularly known as Lil Win, has announced plans of getting married soon in a plush and grand style.

According to the Kumasi-based actor, he has been motivated by the kind of wedding Despite’s son, Kennedy Osei and wife had.

Speaking in an interview with blogger Zionfelix, he said there would be limited invitees mainly family members.

“I want to have my wedding in African World, Passion or Delta with few family members to avoid all the drama and interruptions that may occur. It must be a trendy ceremony that will set people talking,” he said.

Though he did not disclose who the lucky woman is, he fumbled when hit with the question of it probably being one Sandra Ababio, who he is reported to be dating.

