Kumawood actor, Kwadwo Nkansah, has revealed Funny Face turned down an ambassadorial deal he secured for him due to the beef between them.

Lil Win, as he is widely known, said he was surprised Funny Face acted that way following their recent beef.

He said beefs are only meant to light up the showbiz industry and not to be taken to heart.

“He had blocked me so I could not contact him directly and had to send the information through someone but he surprisingly declined the offer,” he said.

He disclosed this in an interview with Zionfelix.

“This is an interdependent world so why should I withhold your blessing when it is coming through me? After all, it will not be added to mine so I had to let him know of the deal,” he said.

Funny Face has, in recent times, been embroiled in a spat with Bismark the Joke, Kalybos and Lil Win. He accused them of betrayal.

Watch the video below: