Member of Parliament for Tema East, Daniel Kwartei Titus-Glover, has taken on the parliamentary candidate for the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Isaac Ashai Odamtten, in relation to developmental projects in the constituency.

The two politicians, who both appeared on Adom FM’s morning show segment The Big Debate held in the constituency, were at loggerheads all in the name of proving to the constituents that they deserve their vote as the country gears up for the 2020 election.

Mr Odamtten was confident he would unseat Mr Titus-Glover.

According to him, looking at the massive support and acknowledgment he has on the ground due to his contributions to the constituency, he was sure of winning the seat for the NDC in the December 7, 2020 elections.

“All the 21 gates you see in Tema East market, I did all that and so it is funny if the NPP claims we have not done anything. Before we left office, we had started asphalt in Accra and so if Titus loves his constituency, he would have continued where we left off but he did nothing and so I am confident, he will be uprooted in December,” he said.

READ ALSO:

Mr Odamtten reiterated that the NDC had indicated in its manifesto that they would be putting up “mini Kejetia type” market structures across the country.

He stated that Tema also deserves such well-structured markets to enable it have a decent place to ply its trade.

However, Mr Titus-Glover said he has provided ‘proper leadership’ to his constituents and will earn their votes at the December 7 polls.

The MP indicated that he had supported his constituents to have access to healthcare and education by providing scholarships, dormitories and classroom blocks in collaboration with GETFund.

“The NDC needs to commend me instead of claiming I have done nothing. My work will speak for itself and so Ashai should stop making noise and stop lying to the good people of Ghana,” he noted.

Click on video for more: