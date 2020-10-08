A Ghanaian police officer, who is also a musician, Rexford Osei Mensah, known in showbiz as Osei De King, has taken to social media to ask for a refund after he lost in the recent 2020 Western Music Awards which took place in Takoradi in the Western Region.

The music ceremony was officially organised to celebrate the efforts of both emerging musicians and cemented ones in the region but the police officer in his post said he wasn’t treated fairly.

According to him, he won wholly in the category he was nominated in but the award organisers chose another winner forgoing the money he used in voting for himself.

Last Saturday on Kingdom FM, a Takoradi-based radio Station, Osei De King called on the organisers to explain why he couldn’t win the ‘Highlife Song of the Year’ category with his song ‘Pilolo.’

He has since provided a screenshot to Adomonline.com indicating how much he voted, and the numbers he got which he claimed topped contestants in the category, hence was surprised to have lost to another musician Qwesi Flex, who got lower votes than him with his song ‘Chop Life’.

MORE:

A vote costs 50 pesewas and I had 3,627 votes which amount to GH¢1,813.50ps. Qwesi Flex had 680 votes which amount to GH¢340. So assuming the whole six-member board voted for Qwesi Flex which is impossible, how on earth would someone who accumulated a 340 Cedis vote win at the expense of someone who had invested 1,813 Cedis into the event? [SIC] He queried.

He has also requested for an intensive data system of how the vote was conducted, and why he could lose to someone he had more votes than otherwise he would resort to the court of law.

Below is a screenshot showing the money invested in voting: