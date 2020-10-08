The Chairperson of the Electoral Commission (EC), Mrs Jean Mensa, has expressed disappointment in the absence of the flagbearer or his running mate to perform the filing of nomination personally.

She made the comment when the General Secretary of National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketia, filed the nomination on behalf of the flagbearer.

Mrs Mensa explained that the physical presence of John Mahama would have afforded her the opportunity to address some issues raised by the latter ahead of the polls.

“As a Commission, we would have wished that the flagbearer of the NDC John Dramani Mahama and/or his Vice President Prof Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang were here personally to present their nomination forms as it would have allowed us to engage, particularly, the former President on some of his concerns which he has noted in the media,” she said on October 7, 2020.

Reacting to Mrs Mensa’s assertion, the NDC General Secretary indicated that her concerns are unfounded.

Mr Nketia told JoyNews’ Kwesi Parker-Wilson, upon leaving the EC offices, that no law compels the flagbearer to be physically present.

He added that nothing bars the EC Chairperson from writing to Mr Mahama to formally invite him if she believes there were outstanding scores to be settled.

“She can always do that if she chooses it. Is she telling us that she is not aware of the content of the regulations they have handed to us, that a flagbearer can come or can choose his representatives to come? Has she written to the flagbearer to come and address some concerns?” General Mosquito quizzed.