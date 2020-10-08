Kumawu District Chief Executive (DCE), Samuel Addai Agyekum, has given a serious description to President Nana Akufo-Addo’s free Senior High School (SHS) policy.

Mr Agyekum likened free SHS to a religion, whose Chief Priest is Akufo-Addo leading a prayer topic on easing burden on most parents.

He explained that every parent after their ward completes Junior High School had heartache over financing the next level and never failed to include it as a prayer topic.

But, God, through Akufo-Addo and his policy, since its implementation, has saved parents the cost of three-year schooling, especially in this thriving pandemic era.

“Just imagine in this coronavirus era, a parent will be thinking of borrowing. Then again, some students’ dreams will be locked in a cupboard because of low funds. But thanks to Akufo-Addo, widows, orphans, disabled and abled prayers have been answered,” he said on Nhyira FM’s ‘Kuro Yi Mu Nsem’.

The DCE added the policy has gone beyond politics to a necessity, thus, Ghanaians hold it in high esteem.