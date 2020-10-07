The Convention People’s Party (CPP) has selected Professor Emmanuel Y.H. Bobobe as running mate for their presidential candidate Ivor Kobina Greenstreet.

Prof. Emmanuel Bobobe is an associate professor at the Department of Agriculture at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) and is a member of the Ghana Institution of Engineers.

He is accredited for the invention of the Cassava Harvester, a mechanical implement that fits into a tractor and uproots cassava plants at the rate of one plant per second.

Prof. Bobobe was a CPP Parliamentary Candidate for North Tongu Constituency in the Volta Region during the 2008 General Elections.

He succeeds Gabby Nketiah as the CPP running mate, as he joins Ivor Greenstreet to lead the party in the upcoming December polls.

The CPP is yet to launch their 2020 manifesto as well as file their nomination forms towards the December 7 polls.