It was recently reported that TECNO will release its latest TECNO CAMON 16 series in Ghana.

The CAMON 16 series will be embedded with upgraded 64MP back and 48MP front camera to bring the users sharper than ever photography experience.

The attractive designs of the CAMON 16 premier come with a 6.9” FHD Dot-in display and all-new access to a side fingerprint for a convenient phone unlocking gesture, and the CAMON 16 pro comes with a 6.8” Dot-in display and back fingerprint sensor.

They both have a powerful and large 128GB + 8GB and 128GB + 6GB memory respectively that enables smooth multitasking and flawless mobile experiences.

The new CAMON 16 series, CAMON 16 premier, and CAMON 16 pro provides a long-running battery experience with a 4500Mah battery system and an astounding 33w fast charge as well as with a 5000Mah battery system with an impressive 18W fast charge respectively.

One of the major highlights is the revolutionary 960 and 120 frame slow-motion video support for the camon16 premier and CAMON 16 pro respectively.

Other laudable features are its high-speed MTK G90T Octa-core 2.0GHz processor and AI broken effects. It is truly the Next Level Camera Phone!



To make an order visit any accredited TECNO shop nationwide to pre-order and win 12 GIG Vodafone data, 100 days screen warranty, HI pods and over 500 cedis worth of gifts.