The Founder and Flagbearer of the Ghana Union Movement is calling for free and fair elections in the December polls.

Rev. Christian Kwabena Andrews, popularly known as Osofo Kyiri Abosom, claimed the ruling party won the 2016 election on dubious grounds.

He made the comment when he presented relevant documents to facilitate his candidature in the December poll at the headquarters of the Electoral Commission.

The presidential hopeful, who is also the Founder and General Overseer of the Life Assembly Worship Centre in Accra, cited a comment made by Assin Central Member of Parliament, Ken Agyapong to corroborate his claim.

“They [NPP] knows how they managed to win the election. If Ken Agyapong is threatening to reveal secrets, then there is something fishy that is why I’m saying NPP won the election on dubious grounds,” he added.

On his chances, Osofo Kyiri Abosom said he is winning the elections by 65 percent.

“We are going to surprise them [NPP/NDC]. I will win the election by 65%,” he said.

Osofo Kyiri Abosom presenting his documents

Osofo Kyiri Abosom urged the EC to provide a level playing field to all aspirants.