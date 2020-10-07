Multiple award-winning young disc jockey, Erica Tandoh, famed as DJ Switch, has dazzled her many fans and followers on social media with a very beautiful photo.

In the photo, sighted on the official Instagram handle of the talented disc jockey, DJ Switch was seen looking into the camera as she flaunts her beautiful haircut.

The black and white-themed photo caught the eye of many people who are always happy to have an encounter with the young talent.

The former Talented Kids winner appeared to be seated in a car and was on her way to town when she took the selfie which is currently the talk of social media.

In the photo, DJ Switch appeared to have an earpiece around her neck which is typical of her judging by her line of work. After posting the beautiful photo of herself, DJ Switch borrowed some words from the Bible to caption it.

She wrote: “Does our God speak and not act? Does he promise and not fulfill? #switchup #switchuponmission #djswitchtotheworld #djswitchglobal #djswitchghana #theswagdj #djswitch #switchinspires #switchinspiration.”

Many fans and followers of the disc jockey took to the comment section to shower glowing comments on her.