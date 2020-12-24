Leaders of smaller political parties, who contested in the 2020 general election, have teamed up to embark on a peace walk Thursady against the actions of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

They are Ivor Greenstreet, Convention People’s Party; Percival Kofi Akpaloo, Liberal Party of Ghana; Hassan Ayariga, All People’s Congress; Jacob Osei Yeboah, Independent; Madam Akua Donkor, Ghana Freedom Party; Dr David Apasera, People’s National Convention; Dr Henry Herbert Lartey, Great Consolidated Popular Party; Alhaji Mohammed Frimpong, National Democratic Party; Bridgitte Dzubenuku, Progressive People Party and Anthony Gold Ahinful, Ghana Union Movement.

The walk is to signify on their parts that the 10 parties have accepted the outcome of both presidential and parliamentary elections.

Consequent to the declaration by the Electoral Commission, intense protests and demonstrations have erupted in some parts of the country of which some have turned violent.

By this, the undersigned party leaders are calling on the aggrieved NDC to hold their horses and accept the outcome of the polls.

“We appreciate the fact that there are persons who are aggrieved by the election results and we duly acknowledge their right to protest and demonstrate but we impress strongly on them to do so in such a manner that ensures peace, tranquility and the protection of lives and property,” it said.

The leaders also prescribed the court for the NDC since it remains the only remedy for electoral disputes.

