Three passengers are in critical condition with many injured in an accident at Gomoa Akotsi in the Central Region.

The head-on collision was between a sprinter Benz bus with registration number Gx 6333-20 and Hyundai passenger car with the number GG-2647-16.

In an interview with Adom News’ Kofi Adjei, a witness, John Eduam, said the driver of the Benz tried to overtake a vehicle in front of him and veered off his lane and collided with the incoming Hyundai passenger car on the Kasoa-Cape Coast Highway.

ALSO

Many passengers in both cars sustained various degrees of injuries, while three were feared to be dead, per their condition.

The victims have been transported to the Winneba Trauma and Specialist Hospital for traetment.