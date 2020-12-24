Actress Kafui Danku has taken to social media to vent her spleen after her much-anticipated movie, ‘Freedom and Justice’ was allegedly prevented from premiering in the cinemas by the Ghana Tourism Authority.

According to her, the venues that were set to show her movie were served with letters from the Ghana Tourism Authority to stop showing the movie.

After a ground breaking trailer and 2,154 tickets sold in advance, we regret to announce the ban on the most demanded movie: Freedom and Justice. Our venues were served with letters from the Ghana Tourism Authority to stop showing the movie. These venues were later visited, warned and locked with armed policemen. It is unfortunate no letter was sent to us but our venues rather. We would like to apologise to all our locations for the inconveniences caused and our cherished audience for the unfortunate turn of events. In the past 17 years of providing you with quality entertainment, we stand for peace and customer satisfaction. We therefore abide by the decision of the authorities and adjourn the movie, Freedom and Justice. All tickers bought may be returned to same outlets for a refund. We will give you update on the next schedule for the movie. Thank you for the love and patience. Kafui Danku

Meanwhile, President Nana Akufo-Addo in his 20th update in the fight against Coronavirus insisted all indoor activities should be banned.

The data tells us that we are experiencing, in Ghana, clusters of cases linked, largely, to confined indoor spaces with poor ventilation, workplaces, offices, factories, schools, parties, and arriving passengers at our airport.

Until then, and with barely a week to the Christmas festivities, which bring in its wake family reunions, parties and many social and religious gatherings, I urge all of us to err on the side of caution, and observe the COVID-19 safety protocols no matter where we find ourselves.

The dynamics of the virus has taught us that if you must host or attend such events, they are best held safely outdoors or in very well-ventilated halls, rather than in closed, air-conditioned spaces.

Even when organised outdoors, there must be adequate spacing for the maintenance of social distancing.

Organisers of such events, public or private, should ensure the presence of ‘Veronica’ buckets, soap and sanitisers, and must insist that patrons use them as frequently as possible.

