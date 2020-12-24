The General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketia, has dismissed a court order by the Accra Regional Police Command restraining the NDC from further protests against the election 2020 results in Accra.

According to Mr Nketia, popularly known as General Mosquito, the order secured by the Police is wrong and does not change anything as far their protests are concerned.

“The court has ruled that you cannot stop people from demonstrating with an ex parte order,” Mr Nketia said on GHONE TV Thursday.

He added: “As we sit here nothing has been served to us [NDC] so the order does not exist…they [Police] are on a wild goose chase…we are not aware of any order, our leadership has not been served with any court notice.”

The police, in a statement on Wednesday, said it had secured a restraining order against the NDC, from embarking on further protests and demonstrations in Accra.