Member of Parliament for Ningo-Prampram, Sam Nartey George, has said the Ghana Police Service is in dire need of serious reforms in the country.

According to him, the police service has reduced the institution to a “ragtag army of hoodlums” instead of professionals.

He said there are too many “zombies” in police uniform, especially those in command.

READ ALSO:

In a Facebook post, he said “I have always maintained that the Ghana Police Service is in dire need of serious reforms.”

His post was in reaction to a clash between the Minority in Parliament and police personnel at the Electoral Commission Headquarters.