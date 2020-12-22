Some sympathisers of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) have taken to the streets to protest the 2020 presidential election results announced by the Electoral Commission.

Hudreds of the protestors were joined by some National and Regional executives at Kpong where they started a procession expected to end at the Odumase Krobo Lorry station.

Clad in red attire, the demonstrators held placards with several inscriptions that mostly chastised the EC and the New Patriotic Party for ‘rigging’ the elections.

The NDC has since the declaration been protesting the outcome of the polls claiming the EC manipulated the figures in favour of the president.