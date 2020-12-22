A nine-year-old girl, Imani Pendo Abdallah-Sesay, is beseeching President Nana Akufo-Addo to reopen schools for academic exercises to resume.

In a humble request, she said: “I would like to ask you to please open crèche, nursery, kindergarten and primary schools.”

President Akufo-Addo, during his first national address in March 2019, shut down all schools across the country and imposed a ban on social gathering to prevent the spread of the coronavirus after the country recorded its first two cases.

Later, schools were opened for final year pupils and students of Junior High Schools, Senior High Schools and Tertiary schools to enable them adequately prepare and write their final year exams.

However, in a letter penned down by the youngster of Ridge Church School, she asked the president why schools are shutdown yet the country is not on a lockdown.

Comparing Ghana to other countries, Abdallah-Sesay observed that, children in the United Kingdom (UK) have resumed school amid a lockdown.